Retired midwife's experiences of racism in Yorkshire
A retired midwife has spoken out about the racism she faced since moving to Yorkshire five decades ago.
Gloria Hanley, 72, worked for more than 27 years as a community midwife after moving from Hampshire, where she says she faced little discrimination.
"I moved up to Leeds, north and boom, this is where I saw racism," she says.
She added: "Wherever racism is, people should be bold enough to speak out against it."
26 Jun 2020
