Video

Homeless people in Leeds have still been getting help with their health during the coronavirus pandemic.

In his role as a senior health practitioner at Bevan Healthcare, Dominic Maddocks patrols streets in the city offering support to people who are rough sleeping.

At the start of lockdown, 200 homeless people were given emergency accommodation in the city, but some relied on groups for help instead.

One homeless person said: "We've got a lot bigger issues than corona… that's not worried me."