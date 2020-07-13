Media player
Giant thank you card for the NHS unveiled in Wakefield
The "world's largest" thank you card has been unveiled in Wakefield today.
The card, which is 18m (59ft) long, is dedicated to NHS staff for their work during the coronavirus pandemic.
The card was made in Shipley and revealed at the Card Factory HQ in Wakefield.
The company say it's the largest thank you card ever made.
