Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'How can I be the bad guy for calling out racism?'
A former rugby league player has spoken out about his experience of facing racism.
Vinny Finigan, 30, retired from the sport last year following stints at a number of Yorkshire clubs.
As part of the effort to tackle racism, he says that people have to have "difficult conversations" with loved ones.
"All I'm saying to you is if you see racism, or hear racism, do summat about it," he adds.
-
14 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-leeds-53398241/how-can-i-be-the-bad-guy-for-calling-out-racismRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window