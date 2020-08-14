Free flowers left in public to surprise passers-by
Flowers have been left in parks, on supermarket trolleys and on walls at the seaside to surprise the next person that finds them.
Prestige Flowers, based in Halifax, started the project to spread joy to people during the coronavirus pandemic.
Bouquets of flowers are left with notes attached, to then be found later that day.
After starting in West Yorkshire, it's now spread across the country.
- Published
- 14 August
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Leeds & West Yorkshire