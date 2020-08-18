An investigation has been launched over a video which appears to show a police officer restraining a man while telling him: "Chill out or I'll choke you out".

An officer, who appears to wrestle an unidentified man to the ground before holding him around the neck, has been suspended.

In the clip, a colleague can be seen helping to detain the man in Halifax on Sunday in relation to assault offences. He was later released under investigation.

West Yorkshire Police have launched an internal investigation as well as referring the incident to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC).