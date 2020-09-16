A woman from Dewsbury has filmed her experiences of trying to get a coronavirus test.

Madiha Ansari said she tried for more than two days to book online before to queuing outside a walk in centre at 07:25am in the hope of getting a test.

She said: "I don't think the whole system meets the needs of the community at the moment."

"As a first world, rich and educated country, that's just not good enough."

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care said: "New booking slots and home testing kits are made available daily for those who need them and we are targeting testing capacity at the areas that need it most, including those where there is an outbreak, and prioritising at-risk groups."