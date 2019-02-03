Alpaca pitch invader disrupts Carlton Athletic league match
A football match in West Yorkshire was disrupted by an unusual pitch invader when an alpaca bounded on to the field.
Carlton Athletic's tie against Ilkley Town on Saturday was halted for 15 minutes after Oscar escaped from a farm and joined the action.
Attempts were made to entice it off the pitch with food, with a farmer eventually managing to shepherd it home.
