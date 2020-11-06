BBC News

Covid: Care home pods allow people to visit family

A care home in Yorkshire has been praised after building a visiting pod that helps families speak to their loved ones through a plastic screen.

Vicarage Court care home in Featherstone created the pod for less than £1,000.

Glynis Millington, who has used the pod to visit her mother, said: "At the beginning of the lockdown, it was months before I could see my mum.

"So, to be able to come and see her and talk to her, see what she's like, is brilliant."

