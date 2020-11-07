'Remembrance windows' appear during lockdown

People at home during the new lockdown are creating window displays to pay their respects around Remembrance Sunday.

The idea spread nationwide after a Facebook group was started by Gaynor Holdsworth, from Leeds.

She said: "Obviously due to the horrible year we've had with the Covid pandemic, the parades would be cancelled and maybe it would all be forgotten about.

"These people have sacrificed their lives to give us our freedom. So, we really need to keep remembering."