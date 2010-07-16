Yorkshire Ripper: The hunt to catch a killer
West Yorkshire Police spent six years searching for the Yorkshire Ripper.
The investigation was the largest ever handled by the force.
After being arrested in 1981, Sutcliffe, who today died in hospital, was convicted of the murders of 13 women and the attempted murders of seven more.
He was sentenced to life imprisonment and in 2010 the High Court ruled he should never be released.
