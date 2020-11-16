A large fire involving thousands of scrap tyres in Bradford city centre has caused school closures and train services to be suspended.

Seventeen fire engines are at the blaze in the East Bowling area. There are no reports of any casualties.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has told people living nearby to keep their windows closed "due to the large amount of smoke".

Rail services into Bradford Interchange have been cancelled or diverted and roads in the area have been closed.

Bradford Council said Bronte Girls Academy, Rainbow Primary and Dixons City Academy would be closed on Monday following advice from the fire service.