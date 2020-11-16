Smoke is drifting across Bradford as 100 firefighters tackle a blaze involving thousands of scrap tyres.

Emergency services were called at about 04:30 GMT to the fire just off the Manchester Road near the city centre.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has told people living nearby to keep their windows closed "due to the large amount of smoke".

Rail services into Bradford Interchange have been cancelled or diverted and roads in the area have been closed and a number of schools have been shut.