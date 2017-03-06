A woman who was hit by a car while riding her horse has appealed for drivers to be more careful on the roads.

Georgie Walker, from Liversedge, West Yorkshire, said: "It took weeks for me to get my confidence back up to go out on him."

Incidents reported involving horses and vehicles on Yorkshire's roads are on the increase, according to charity The British Horse Society.

A total of 62 incidents were reported to the charity in the year to February 2020 compared to 47 in the previous year.