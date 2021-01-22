NHS workers helping patients with Covid-19 in Leeds have spoken about the challenges they face.

The BBC was given access to to wards at St James's Hospital.

Ellie Withers, an intensive care nurse, said: "We are trying our best but it is very difficult, it's really difficult."

Kelly Day, who has spent more than a month in hospital, said: "The stress they're [NHS workers] under, they're understaffed and they're just absolutely amazing."