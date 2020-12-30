Volunteers at a GP surgery in Bradford are playing a vital role in helping to vaccinate hundreds of people every day.

The helpers at Long Lee Surgery in Keighley are responsible for vaccinating up to 600 people each day.

Lois Brown, practice manager at the surgery, said: "There is no way we could have done this service without them."

It is one of many GP surgeries relying on volunteers to help with Britain's Covid-19 vaccine rollout.