Three people have been sentenced for their part in a Bonfire Night disturbance in 2019 which saw emergency workers pelted with bricks, bottles and fireworks in Leeds.

Residents and vehicles were also targeted in the November 2019 melee, said by one officer to be among the worst violence he had seen in 23 years.

Josh Smith, 22, Zohaib Ahmed and Georgia Walker, both 19, were sentenced on Friday at Leeds Crown Court.

The trio previously admitted a violent disorder charge at Leeds Crown Court.

Walker, of Mexborough Grove, Chapeltown, was sentenced to 18 months in a young offenders institution.

Ahmed, of St Wilfrids Drive, Harehills, was sentenced to two years.

Smith, of Sutherland Road, Harehills, was sentenced to two years and three months in jail.