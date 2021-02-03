A man who spent three weeks in hospital with Covid-19 is warning people of the reality of the virus.

Mark Dando was admitted to Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield on New Year's Day with breathing problems after testing positive for coronavirus.

The 53-year-old now wants to share his experiences to help people realise how serious Covid-19 can be.

He said: "I'm a big lad, I'm quite a tough character. I've had nightmares because of it."