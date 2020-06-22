A blind teenager is asking drivers not to park their vehicles on the pavement because it can be dangerous for many people.

Louis Moorhouse, from Idle, near Bradford, originally posted on social media asking local residents to think twice before parking on the pavement.

The 19-year-old explained that blind people, and people with wheelchairs or pushchairs, sometimes have to walk into the road to get around parked vehicles.

He said: "I think it's an issue that's far too common and I think we've all had an experience where we've had to step off the pavement into a busy road."