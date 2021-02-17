BBC reporter Cathy Killick lost both of her parents to Covid-19 within six weeks of each other.

Her father, Ted, a former soldier, and her mother, Elizabeth, who was a primary school teacher, both lived in a care home in Leeds, where Ms Killick visited them almost every day.

The couple had been married for 63 years. Ted died on 2 December, aged 87.

When Elizabeth also contracted coronavirus, she went to stay at her daughter Cathy's home with support from district nurses and carers before she died on 12 January, aged 86.

Ms Killick said she was "so grateful" to the team of carers who looked after her mother in her final days.

"The respect and tenderness they gave a stranger was the most humbling thing I've ever seen," she said.