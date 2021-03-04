A family organised for a bagpipe player to surprise their grandma on her 90th birthday.

Eileen Beaven, from Pudsey, West Yorkshire, was treated to a special rendition of Happy Birthday by Ben Gillin, 22.

Local musician Ben said "her face just lit up, it was so lovely…especially with it being lockdown".

Mrs Beaven's son Neal said the bagpipes were his mum's favourite instrument and that she enjoyed the performance so much "she wants to book Ben for her 100th birthday".

Her family are part of a support bubble and made sure social distancing rules were followed.