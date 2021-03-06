Hundreds of people in a West Yorkshire village have organised a socially distant gathering in fancy dress to celebrate the birthday of one of their most well-known residents.

Mary Taylor has become a celebrity in Silsden by taking her daily run in costume, starting during the first coronavirus lockdown and continuing for almost a year now.

With Ms Taylor celebrating her 39th birthday on Thursday 4 March, fellow villagers said they wanted to pay to tribute to her efforts by donning fancy dress for themselves.

Ms Taylor said of the costumed celebrations: "It was probably one of the best days in my entire life. I don't think I can ever have another birthday like that."

All those who participated in the gathering ensured they maintained social distancing and remained in their bubbles.