Covid: Charity lockdown trips for lonely and isolated men
A charity has been helping isolated and lonely men by taking them for a drive and a cup of tea during lockdown.
Aireborough Voluntary Services to the Elderly in West Yorkshire visits older men and takes them on local trips to encourage them to talk to other people.
It started after virtual sessions involving video and telephone calls didn't always help members.
The short trips are allowed under current guidelines, it said, with the charity following social distancing rules.
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Leeds & West Yorkshire