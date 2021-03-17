Changes will be made to an alleyway in Leeds after women's safety campaigners labelled it a 'hotspot' for assaults.

The cut-through, which is near the rugby and cricket stadiums in Headingley, will have its hedges cut short to improve visibility and CCTV cameras installed by the entrance.

Campaigner Brittany Coffey, from Reclaim The Night Leeds, said: "It is so scary to know that there's somewhere so close to you and so close to a student area that's known for this."

"It will take time but we are going to make change," she added.