A train carriage which clocked up more than three million miles on tracks in the north of England has arrived at its final destination - a school in Bradford.

The 17m (56ft) Pacer is now in the playground of Fagley Primary School where it will be used as a classroom for science lessons.

Pacers, brought into service in the mid-1980s, were intended to be used for 10 or 15 years but didn't fully leave service until 2020.

The school won the train in a competition.

Fagley assistant head teacher Liz Thompson said Pacers had a reputation for being a bit "run-down" but added: "We just saw that fantastic opportunity to be able to create our own new environment that would work for the children and for our school."