A Covid-19 survivor has said the long-term effects of the virus are stopping her from returning to normal life.

Kelli Day spent 31 days in hospital and was discharged more than 10 weeks ago.

She said: "I want to get back to normal but my body won't let me. I feel old before my time."

"I'm trying to build strength up in my legs so I'm managing to go for walks for 20 minutes but it's slow, it reminds me of my grandmother on a Zimmer frame."