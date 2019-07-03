A student has designed a bin bag dispenser after seeing piles of litter left behind in his local park.

Jack Colmer, who studies at Leeds Beckett University, said he felt "ashamed" by photos showing rubbish strewn across Woodhouse Moor in the Hyde Park area of Leeds last week.

"I just think we can all do better and I just thought this would be a simple solution to quite a big and recurring problem," he said.