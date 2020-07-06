A Leeds pub landlord says he's been inundated with bookings for his hostelry's outside drinking and eating area.

Scott Westlake, who runs the Myrtle Tavern, said the pub had received 5,000 bookings over the next month as coronavirus restrictions ease across England.

Mr Westlake said: "If the weather's good, I think most people are optimistic and excited.

"Atmosphere, ambience, seeing your mates, I think they (customers) are looking forward to that more than anything."