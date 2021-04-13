A Leeds imam is urging Muslims not to let fasting during Ramadan stop them getting a Covid jab.

During Ramadan many Muslims abstain from food and drink in daylight hours.

Islamic teaching says Muslims should refrain "from anything entering the body" between sunrise and sunset.

"The majority of the Islamic scholars are of the view that taking the vaccine during Ramadan will not invalidate the fast," Mr Asim, who chairs the Mosques and Imams National Advisory Board, told the BBC.