Marsden Moor fire: Mile-long blaze tackled by firefighters
Crews and specialist wildfire units have been tackling a huge mile-long moorland blaze near Huddersfield.
The fire on Marsden Moor near Black Moss Reservoir and Swellands Reservoir started at 19:00 BST on Sunday, owner National Trust said.
It has caused major damage and could have been avoided, the trust added.
The blaze comes almost two years to the day since a fire started by a barbecue destroyed seven sq km (1,730 acres) of land in April 2019.
