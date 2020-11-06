A Muslim hospital chaplain has spoken out about her experience of helping the sick and dying during the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shaheen Kauser, who works in Bradford, was sometimes the only Muslim chaplain available to help patients and their families as colleagues were shielding or had themselves become sick.

Ms Kauser said witnessing the speed of decline in some patients and the number of deaths had severely affected her away from the hospital.

She said: "I don't think I was prepared for what was going to come.

"I pray to God that we will never have to see anything like this ever again."