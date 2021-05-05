Election 2021: Your questions answered by Yorkshire political editor
People in Yorkshire will go to the polls on Thursday 6 May to cast their vote and decide who runs services which affect their area.
Local council elections, police and crime commissioner roles and West Yorkshire's first elected mayor will all be decided by voters.
BBC Yorkshire political editor James Vincent answered questions submitted by the public on everything election-related.
