A man who was seriously ill in hospital with Covid-19 used International Nurses Day to thank the medical staff who saved his life. Mark Dando, 53, spent three weeks in Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield battling the disease. He said: "Obviously I couldn't see family and friends and that's when the nurses more than stepped up and became my family and friends." "I can't thank them enough for everything that they did. The bottom line is without them, I wouldn't be here now."