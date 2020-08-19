A driver who caused a collision which injured 13 people, including five children in Leeds, has been jailed for three years.

Kamran Khan, 29, of Markham Avenue, Leeds, was driving 40 mph above the speed limit when he hit another car which then crashed into a church building.

Although most of the injuries were minor he admitted two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Police released footage showing the crash after he was sentenced.

PC Steve Harrison, of West Yorkshire Police, said it was "sheer luck" only two people were seriously injured.