Keighley and Worth Valley: Teenager becomes volunteer train guard
A teenage heritage railway enthusiast has qualified to be one of the youngest train guards in the country.
Oliver Harrison, 18, has been volunteering at Keighley and Worth Valley Railway for more than five years.
Having lived near the railway since he was a child, he said he would spend hours watching the trains travel on the five-mile long line.
He said he was "so happy" to achieve his goal of being a guard.
