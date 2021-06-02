BBC News

Jacob takes on Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge for hospice

An aviation-obsessed seven-year-old boy has taken on a major walking challenge to raise money for a hospice which cared for his mum before she died.

Jacob and his dad Andrew Newson climbed the Yorkshire Three Peaks over three days.

Over £35,000 has so far been raised for St Gemma's Hospice in Leeds, whose staff looked after Jacob's mum, Andrea, until her death in December 2020.

Leeds & West Yorkshire