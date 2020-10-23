A man who was left paralysed after a mountain bike crash said it was "really humbling" an appeal to modify his home had raised more than £77,000.

Jaime Lunn, 46, suffered spinal injuries after crashing on Ilkley Moor in April 2020, leaving him with no sensation below his chest.

Work has now started on adapting his home in Addingham, West Yorkshire, to make it wheelchair accessible.

Mr Lunn said: "I never imagined I'd get the level of support I've got."