A driver has been arrested after a car smashed into a shop in Leeds.

The Audi A4 crashed into a tattoo studio and barber's premises on Bradford Road in Stanningley just before 02:30 BST.

Police said the driver ran away from officers after the crash but was later arrested on suspicion of drink-driving, assaulting police and failing to stop.

He was taken to hospital where he was found to have serious injuries.