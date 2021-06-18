BBC News

Euro 2020: Christian Eriksen portrait made with Rubik's cubes

An artist has made a portrait of Danish footballer Christian Eriksen using Rubik's cubes.

It took David Wright, from Huddersfield, more than five hours to arrange the colourful 3D puzzlers into the likeness of the Danish midfielder.

Mr Wright was inspired to create the tribute after Eriksen - who suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch against Finland - was recovering.

David's "incredible" artwork was praised by the Danish national team.

