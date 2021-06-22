A cricketer has gone viral after hitting a six through his own window.

Asif Ali, 38, was playing for Illingworth St Mary's Cricket Club on Sunday in a Halifax cup quarter-final.

Mr Ali said that his family had been watching a live-stream of the game, texting him and calling him after the shot.

Club chairman Jeremy Rhodes said: "He is renowned for his big hitting, he's a very destructive batsman. It was right off the middle of his bat, and it went right through the middle of the screen."

"I've agreed to pay for his windscreen repair," he added.