A canine clean-up expert has been praised for his efforts to combat litter in his local park.

Labrador Harley loves picking up discarded plastic bottles on his morning walk around the park in Pudsey, Leeds.

On his trips with owner John Evans, Harley collects the bottles in his mouth and leaves them by the bin for Mr Evans to put in.

Mr Evans posted a picture of one of his hauls on social media and it received hundreds of positive comments.

"We're immensely proud of Harley... there's something different about him," his owner added.