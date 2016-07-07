A dermatologist has expressed his worries about the ready availability of skin-lightening creams.

A BBC investigation discovered the prescription-only products, usually used to treat conditions such as eczema, were available to buy under the counter in a number of shops.

Dr Walayat Hussain said the creams were "the highest rung on the steroid ladder" when compared with the relatively weak over-the-counter eczema creams containing hydrocortisone.

"So imagine using this without any understanding of what you're doing to your skin. It's really concerning," he added.