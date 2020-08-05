Retired Cleckheaton gardener brightening up the streets of home
A retired gardener has been praised online for his green-fingered volunteering.
Peter Fawcett, from Cleckheaton in West Yorkshire, has been looking after floral decorations on Cleckheaton's main street for four years.
The 72-year-old said he just wants to brighten up his community and give people a bit of local pride.
He said: "The aim is to just give people who come to Cleckheaton a nice welcome."
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Leeds & West Yorkshire