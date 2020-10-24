An unvaccinated Covid patient in Leeds's St James's hospital, has urged people to get protected against the virus.

Feter Sitepu, 25, who is an international student in the city, said: "I don't think any other people want to experience what I experience right now. Like, feeling in pain every day."

Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust allowed the BBC to film on one of their Covid wards as they wanted to highlight the risks younger people face by not having the jab.

The warning comes after the head of NHS England said one in five people admitted to hospital is aged 18-34.