Every day, the equivalent of 20 million slices of bread is thrown away in UK homes.

Growing, making, distributing, storing and cooking food uses energy, fuel and water and this process generates greenhouse gases.

Around one third of all food is wasted so climate experts say it is one of the biggest contributors to global warming.

So, what could people choose to do differently to cut their food waste?

BBC Radio 5 Live challenged four dads from Leeds to experiment with reducing their family food waste.

Steve, Errol, David and Josh, from the support group ‘Leeds Dads’ monitored their food rubbish for two weeks with diaries and photographs.

Errol said seeing how much was wasted by the end was “embarrassing”.

The dads say the experience has made them think about changing their habits by planning meals better, being more creative with leftovers and talking to their children about why food waste is an issue.