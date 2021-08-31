Thousands of tents and sleeping bags were left behind by campers attending Leeds Festival 2021.

Carl Simpson, who works for a homeless project based in Hull, visited the site and collected hundreds of tents and sleeping bags to re-use.

He said there were "thousands, after thousands, after thousands...it's unreal".

The Raise the Roof Hull Homeless Project say they'll clean all the items and then distribute them to outreach projects for refugees and the homeless across Yorkshire.