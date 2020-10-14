Firefighters in West Yorkshire have created a community garden for local residents who told them they became lonely due to the pandemic.

The green space, next to Silsden's fire station, features flowers and plants as well as benches and took staff a month to build in their own time.

Watch commander Dom Creed said: "Yes, we are a fire station but we want to be a community fire station.

"If people are feeling isolated after Covid, there's somewhere to come and someone to talk to."

The crews were helped by a grant from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and donations from local residents.