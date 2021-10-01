A dialysis patient from West Yorkshire has made an appeal for a kidney donor after spending more than two-and-a-half years on the waiting list.

Giles McVicar, from Wakefield, is among more than 450 people in Yorkshire waiting for an organ transplant and 7,000 people nationally.

The father-of-two, who has already undergone two heart transplants, said finding a donor would allow him to spend more time with his family.

He added: "It's what you live for isn't it? Doing the things you want to do, with the people you want to do them with."