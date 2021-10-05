A gang of car thieves used a handheld device disguised as a Nintendo Game Boy to steal vehicles worth £180,000.

Dylan Armer, 29, from Scarborough, Christopher Bowes, 33, from Wetherby, and Thomas Poulson, 31, from Wakefield, stole five Mitsubishi Outlanders by using the gadget to bypass the cars' security systems.

West Yorkshire Police said the device, worth £20,000, could unlock and start a car "in a matter of seconds".

The trio, all from Yorkshire, were jailed at Leeds Crown Court after pleading guilty to conspiracy to steal.