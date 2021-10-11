Child refugees from Afghanistan who are now living in Yorkshire have attended their new school for the first time.

Jawed, a former British Army interpreter, said he was happy to see his children go to school because his family were "safe" in the UK.

Head teacher John Davie said: "We can offer safety, stability, good education in a rich and diverse area like Bradford.

"We've got really skilled staff who are able to work with children with very limited English and are very experienced in doing so and very successful."